Harbhajan Singh hopes to be recalled to India’s ODI squad for the Champions Trophy next month on the back of some excellent performances in the Indian Premier League this season.

The 36-year-old Harbhajan last played international cricket just over a year ago in the 2016 Asia T20 Cup while his last ODI was in October 2015.

The off-spinner has taken eight wickets in nine matches for the Mumbai Indians in this year’s IPL and has the best economy rate in the competition, only conceding 5.82 runs per over.

Having made his international debut in 1998, Harbhajan, who has taken 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, feels he still has a lot to contribute.

Harbhajan told Cricinfo:”I have played and enjoyed those 15-16 years of top-level cricket, playing with the greats. I am enjoying the IPL and I am looking forward to making a comeback by doing well.

“If I have to look at myself in the mirror, I will say: ‘Look, you have done what you could have done. Is that enough for you to be selected?’ I would say yes because it’s not just about what I am doing here [in recent times]. I am talking about all these years when I played one-dayers.

“I was called to play against South Africa [in 2015] and I was the [second] highest wicket-taker for India.

“After that I never played for India in ODIs. I don’t know the reason. In T20s, I have been part of the squad, but never got to play a game. Every year I do well in the IPL and I don’t get into the scheme of things in the last two-three years”.