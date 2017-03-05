Hendricks ton helps Lions topple Knights

A brilliant century by Reeza Hendricks paved the way for the Highveld Lions to complete a perfect MODC weekend thanks to a 60-run Duckworth/Lewis win over the Knights.

The opener carried his bat with an unbeaten 142 (144 balls, 15 fours, 1 six) as the hosts amassed 294/4, before restricting the visitors for 234/9 at Wanderers Stadium.

Beuran Hendricks (3/40) and Aaron Phangiso (3/52) excelled with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece as the defending champions won with a bonus point.

The platform for the Lions was firmly set by Reeza Hendricks as they followed up their win over the Cape Cobras on Friday with another valuable victory that propelled them to third on the table.

The home side had lost the toss and were asked to bat first at the start, but it made little difference as the openers amassed 145 for the first wicket. Rassie van der Dussen was the man that provided the early support for Reeza Hendricks with his solid 51 (82 balls, 4 fours), while Mangaliso Mosehle backed him up thereafter by putting on 90 for the second wicket with his aggressive 59 (47 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes).

A brief rain interruption arrived in the final over, meaning one over was lost by the Knights. It mattered little however, as they found themselves in early trouble on 23/2 – both wickets taken by Beuran Hendricks – and never fully recovered.

Top-scorer Leus du Plooy made 74 (81 balls, 6 four, 1 six) and shared in an 80-run third wicket stand with Rudi Second (43). The latter was amongst three wickets to all in quick succession with the other two being key men, Pite van Biljon (0) and Patrick Botha (4) for next to nothing leaving too much for the Du Plooy to do.

The Knights were eventually strangled as they succumbed to a third loss in five games to sit second bottom.