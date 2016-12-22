Historic award for the Fizz

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year award becoming the first Tiger’s player to win an annual award from the international cricket body.

In the period under consideration, Mustafizur played three ODIs and took eight wickets, while he yielded 19 wickets in 10 T20Is.

Mustafizur was named in Bangladesh’s squad to face New Zealand in an ODI series that gets underway on Boxing day having recovered from shoulder surgery earlier this year.

Mustafizur commented: “This award is the best gift of the year for me and will encourage me to do even better in the coming years.

“I’m delighted and proud to win this award, especially since it’s the first time that a Bangladesh player has won an ICC award.

“To play international cricket is the dream for every budding cricketer and it has indeed been a dream come true for me too.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and promise to give my best at every opportunity.”