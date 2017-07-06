Proteas women allrounder Chloe Tryon does her best to bring a positive atmosphere into the team.

Tryon is now one of the senior members of the team at just 23-years-old and admits to giving some of the ‘youngsters’ a hard time but insists it is for their own good.

Speaking to the ICC Tryon said: “It’s about being hard on them and also knowing when and when not to do it.

“They look up to us, we want to be setting good examples for them. I like to give them a bit of a laugh, mess around with them, make them do unnecessary things! But also sometimes, we’ll have breakfast with together, have a chat, I’ll just ask her how she feels….

“I like to bring a good vibe into the team, with music and stuff, getting the girls going. I feel like they feed off me a lot. I like to bring that to the team.”

Tryon feels she has settled into her place in the team and mature tremendously in the time since she made her debut back in 2010.

She went on: “I felt like I used to be very – not hot-headed but very — overwhelmed with the situation and I felt like I put myself in a stuck situation, but now I can read the game.

“I’ve calmed down a lot. I feel like I know when to play my shots and when not to. It’s a lot of responsibility batting in that middle period, especially coming into the game and being able to set up the game, but it’s been good so far.”

Tryon struck a rapid fifty against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Wednesday but it was not enough to prevent defeat after the hosts posted a massive 373 for 5.

The allrounder hit 54 off 26 balls including five fours and four sixes as the Proteas went down swinging and in the process set a new record for a second innings score at the Women’s World Cup.