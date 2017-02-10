India book a super six slot

India scored a comprehensive 125 runs victory over Ireland for a third consecutive win in Group A to ensure a place in the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.

While Pakistan and Bangladesh moved closer to qualifying with their second wins in Group B on Friday as well.

India opener Thirush Kamini struck a career-best 113 not out with 11 fours and four sixes as India posted a challenging 250 for 2. She figured in a 174-run opening stand with Deepti Sharma (89) who knocked up her second half-century of the tournament. The left-handed pair batted close to 40 overs in what was India’s first opening century-stand in ODIs in close to four years.

Ireland, who had lost to Sri Lanka earlier in the league, could only manage 125 off 49.1 overs with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav the most successful bowler taking three for 30. Gaby Lewis (33) and Isobel Joyce (31) could only prolong the inevitable in sultry weather.

India, who leads the Group A standings, previously defeated Sri Lanka and Thailand while they are due to play Zimbabwe on 13 February.

Thirush Kamini: “Getting a hundred for India is always special. It was really satisfying to get runs today when the team required a good opening partnership. The ball was not coming on to the bat later in the innings so getting runs was not easy. I’d gone into the match aiming to get runs at a fair pace and succeeded in that.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan scored a huge 236 runs victory over Papua New Guinea as openers Ayesha Zafar (115 retired) and Javeria Khan (100) flayed the attack to add 212 runs in 38 overs.

Pakistan amassed 276 for five in 50 overs and then dismissed PNG for only 40 runs off 24.5 overs, with young left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu grabbing five for 11.

Ayesha Zafar: “It’s just a start, I hope I keep it coming. They did well in the start but I adjusted well to it and I guess it paid off. This (Pakistan’s) is a new team. There are a fair number of youngsters as well as seniors. The combination is great and we’re enjoying ourselves. I guess you’ll be seeing us in the finals.”

In another match, Bangladesh defeated Scotland by seven wickets with Rumana Ahmed putting in an all-round performance of 38 not out and two for 23.

Scotland were bowled out for 140 in 49.1 overs with off-spinners Khadija Tul Kabra and Salma Khatun bagging three wickets each. Bangladesh got to the target off only 37.3 overs with Fargana Hoque top-scoring with 53 not out.

South Africa, who did not have a match today, also have two wins from a match less and are the favourites from Group B.

In Group A, Zimbabwe registered their first win, beating Thailand by 36 runs. Mary-Ann Musonda (35) and Precious Marange (34) were the main scorers for Zimbabwe, who posted 191 for eight.

For Thailand, captain Sornnarin Tippoch produced a fighting 50 and was the last batter out even as pace bowler Nomatter Mutasa finished with four for 28.

Scores in brief:

Group A:

India beat Ireland by 125 runs at P. Sara Stadium

India 250-2 (Thirush Kamini 113 not out, Deepti Sharma 89).

Ireland 125 all out in 49.1 overs (Gaby Lewis 33, Isobel Joyce 31, Poonam Yadav 3-30, Shikha Pandey 2-11, Devika Vaidya 2-11).

Zimbabwe beat Thailand by 36 runs at Mercantile Cricket Association

Zimbabwe 191-8 in 50 overs (Mary-Ann Musonda 35, Precious Marange 34, Chanida Sutthiruang 2-57).

Thailand 155 all out in 47.3 overs (Sornnarin Tippoch 50, Nomatter Mutasa 4-28, Tasmeen Granger 2-30).

Group B:

Pakistan beat Papua New Guinea by 236 runs at Nondescripts Cricket Club

Pakistan 276-5 in 50 overs (Ayesha Zafar 115 retired, Javeria Khan 100)

Papua New Guinea 40 all out (Nashra Sandhu 5-11, Ghulam Fatima 2-3, Maham Tariq 2-5)

Bangladesh beat Scotland by seven wickets at Colombo Cricket Club

Scotland 140 all out in 49.1 overs (Kari Anderson 28, Salma Khatun 3-21, Khadija Tul Kabra 3-31 Rumana Ahmed 2-24).

Bangladesh 143-3 in 37.3 overs (Fargana Hoque 53 not out, Rumana Ahmed 38 not out).