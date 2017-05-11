India Women have enjoyed a rather simple start to the quadrangular series in Potchefstroom and recorded a third straight win after bowling Zimbabwe out cheaply.

The India bowlers did a great job of strangling the runs and keeping Zimbabwe under pressure throughout as the Southern Africans were bowled out for 93.

None of the Zimbabwe top five could break into double figures and they found themselves 30 for 5 in the 14th over of the innings.

There was brave resistance from Pellagia Mujaji (13 off 42 balls), Precious Marange (17 off 13 balls) and Josephine Nkomo (17 not out off 64 balls).

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of India’s bowlers ending with figures of 3 for 25 from her nine overs.

Nkomo trapped Veda Krishnamurthy leg before for a three ball duck at the outset of the India chase but it would prove to be the only wicket to fall.

Harmanpreet Kaur (38*) and Mona Meshram (46*) would see India home in just the 19th over of the chase.

India have restricted all three sides in the quadrangular to less than 150 and have completed relatively straight forward wins to top the table while South Africa beat Ireland comfortably to remain second.

The tournament has reached it’s halfway stage with another full round of matches being played next week before the final on Sunday May 21.