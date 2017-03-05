India still in the game: Pujara

India number three Cheteshwar Pujara believes that if his team can knock over the Australian tail cheaply they can get back into the second Test.

The bowlers were made to work hard on day two coming away with six Australian wickets but the tourists built a lead of 48 runs by stumps.

Australia will have Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc at the crease when the match resumes on day three but Pujara hopes they can deal with the tail swiftly and work their way into a positive position.

Pujara said after play on day three: “If we can get them out for another 25-30 runs it will be great.

“We will focus on bowling right line and length and wickets will come. I think there is enough help from the pitch for the spinners and fast bowlers.

“The bowlers will have some plans tomorrow for [Mitchell] Starc and the Matthew Wade. We will think of what we could have done better but overall I feel we have bowled well.”

Pujara felt the pitch assisted Ravi Ashwin more on day two than it did Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up more wickets.

He said: “I think there was enough help for Ashwin.

“When Jadeja was bowling there wasn’t enough help from the centre of the wicket. There was enough rough for Ashwin and that was the reason Ashwin had to bowl more overs.

“Apart from that, as a bowling unit we had to make some changes. Fast bowlers had to bowl many overs because the ball was staying low.”

Pujara feels the pitch will become easier to bat on now which will play into India’s hands as they are likely to be batting soon.

He added: “About the wicket, it got better.

“When I was batting yesterday Rahul told me that it was getting easier to bat on so I think that’s what we are expecting in the second innings. If the wicket gets better we will have a big total on the board.”