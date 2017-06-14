Kohli back on top of ODI batting rankings

India captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top batting spot, while Australia’s pace ace Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers’ rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings.

Kohli had entered the Champions Trophy 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia’s David Warner.

However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged de Villiers and Warner into the number-spot.

Kohli, who is ahead of David Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10.

The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.

In the bowling rankings, Hazlewood is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in three matches, including six for 52 against New Zealand in a game which was abandoned due to rain.

Hazlewood, who is the first Australia bowler to top the bowling charts since October 2015 when Mitchell Starc peaked to the top, has leapfrogged Imran Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Player batting rankings:

Rank      (+/-)        Player                  Team     Points   Avge      Highest Rating

1         (+2)        Virat Kohli            Ind         862       53.82    886 v Ban at Fatullah 2014

2         ( – )         David Warner       Aus        861       44.72    880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

3         (-2)         AB de Villiers       SA          847       53.55    902 v NZ at Auckland 2015

4         (+1)        Joe Root              Eng        798       49.42    806 v NZ at Cardiff 2017

5         (+4)        Kane Williamson  NZ          779       46.98    798 v SA at Centurion 2015

6         (-2)         Quinton de Kock  SA          769       43.44    803 v NZ at Wellington 2017

7         (-1)         Faf du Plessis      SA          768        43.41    791 v SL at Cape Town 2017

8         (-1)         Babar Azam         Pak        763*      52.73    773 v SA at Edgbaston 2017

9         (-2)         Martin Guptill        NZ          749        43.30    789 v SA at Hamilton 2017

10        (+5)        Shikhar Dhawan  Ind         746        44.81    794 v SA at Melbourne 2015

Player bowling rankings:

Rank      (+/-)        Player                  Team     Points   Avge      Eco.       Highest Rating

   1         (+4)        Josh Hazlewood  Aus        732!      23.85    4.69      732 v Eng at Edgbaston 2017

   2         ( – )         Imran Tahir          SA          718        23.87    4.66      786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

   3         ( – )         Mitchell Starc       Aus        701        20.13    4.81      783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

   4         (-3)         Kagiso Rabada    SA          685        26.30    5.11      724 v Eng at Lord’s 2017

   5         (-1)         Sunil Narine         WI          683        26.46    4.12      791 v SL at Jamaica 2013

   6         ( – )         Trent Boult           NZ          665        25.48    5.00      766 v Ind at Delhi 2016

   7         (+18)      Rashid Khan        Afg         647*!     14.74    3.97      647 v WI at St Lucia 2017

   8         (-1)         Chris Woakes      Eng        630        31.60    5.58      651 v SA at Headingley 2017

   9         (+7)        Liam Plunkett       Eng        624*      30.15    5.75      634 v NZ at Cardiff 2017

  10        (-2)         Mohammad Nabi Afg         618        32.74    4.29      653 v Zim at Harare 2017


