India captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top batting spot, while Australia’s pace ace Josh Hazlewood has achieved the number-one position in the bowlers’ rankings for the first time in his career in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings.

Kohli had entered the Champions Trophy 22 points behind number-one ranked AB de Villiers of South Africa (who had been No.1 since 25 February 2017) and 19 points behind Australia’s David Warner.

However, following knocks of 81 not out against Pakistan and 76 not out against South Africa, he has leapfrogged de Villiers and Warner into the number-spot.

Kohli, who is ahead of David Warner by just one point, had enjoyed just four days at the top in January 2017, but will now be aiming to do better when he faces Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

India’s opener Shikhar Dhawan has continued his love-affair with the ICC Champions Trophy by returning into the top 10.

The left-hander has vaulted five places to 10th following scores of 68 against Pakistan, 125 against Sri Lanka and 78 against South Africa.

In the bowling rankings, Hazlewood is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets in three matches, including six for 52 against New Zealand in a game which was abandoned due to rain.

Hazlewood, who is the first Australia bowler to top the bowling charts since October 2015 when Mitchell Starc peaked to the top, has leapfrogged Imran Tahir, Starc and Kagiso Rabada.

Player batting rankings:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Avge Highest Rating

1 (+2) Virat Kohli Ind 862 53.82 886 v Ban at Fatullah 2014

2 ( – ) David Warner Aus 861 44.72 880 v Pak at Adelaide 2017

3 (-2) AB de Villiers SA 847 53.55 902 v NZ at Auckland 2015

4 (+1) Joe Root Eng 798 49.42 806 v NZ at Cardiff 2017

5 (+4) Kane Williamson NZ 779 46.98 798 v SA at Centurion 2015

6 (-2) Quinton de Kock SA 769 43.44 803 v NZ at Wellington 2017

7 (-1) Faf du Plessis SA 768 43.41 791 v SL at Cape Town 2017

8 (-1) Babar Azam Pak 763* 52.73 773 v SA at Edgbaston 2017

9 (-2) Martin Guptill NZ 749 43.30 789 v SA at Hamilton 2017

10 (+5) Shikhar Dhawan Ind 746 44.81 794 v SA at Melbourne 2015

Player bowling rankings:

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Avge Eco. Highest Rating

1 (+4) Josh Hazlewood Aus 732! 23.85 4.69 732 v Eng at Edgbaston 2017

2 ( – ) Imran Tahir SA 718 23.87 4.66 786 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

3 ( – ) Mitchell Starc Aus 701 20.13 4.81 783 v NZ at Melbourne 2015

4 (-3) Kagiso Rabada SA 685 26.30 5.11 724 v Eng at Lord’s 2017

5 (-1) Sunil Narine WI 683 26.46 4.12 791 v SL at Jamaica 2013

6 ( – ) Trent Boult NZ 665 25.48 5.00 766 v Ind at Delhi 2016

7 (+18) Rashid Khan Afg 647*! 14.74 3.97 647 v WI at St Lucia 2017

8 (-1) Chris Woakes Eng 630 31.60 5.58 651 v SA at Headingley 2017

9 (+7) Liam Plunkett Eng 624* 30.15 5.75 634 v NZ at Cardiff 2017

10 (-2) Mohammad Nabi Afg 618 32.74 4.29 653 v Zim at Harare 2017