Ingram ton spearheads Warriors to bonus-point win

A century from Colin Ingram followed by a polished bowling display paved the way for the Warriors to begin a busy weekend by stunning the Momentum One-Day Cup log leaders.

The Dolphins went down by 130 runs at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.



The left-hander first completed his 14th List A ton when he made 105 (112 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) to help his side amass 274/6, before the home bowlers came out firing to blast the visitors away for just 144 in 35.1 overs and take a bonus point in the process.



It was the perfect start to a weekend in which the Warriors are scheduled to meet the top two sides, both at home, with the second game against the Titans to follow on Sunday.



This was an ideal outcome for coach, Malibongwe Maketa and his team after turning in well-drilled performance.



After winning the toss and batting, they overcame the early loss of captain Jon-Jon Smuts (6) to post a competitive total, which was largely built around the mastery of Ingram.

But there were other contributors too as Colin Ackermann hit 50 (66 balls, 5 fours, 1 six), while Lesiba Ngoepa plundered an unbeaten 43 from 26 balls at the death to ensure the innings ended with a bang.



Prenelan Subrayen was the pick of the bowlers with 2/67.



The Dolphins made a decent start by reaching 62/2 in the 10th over, but it all went wrong from there.



Top-scorer Morne van Wyk (36) fell to the miserly Ayabulela Gqamane (2/18), who also removed Kyle Nipper (3) not long after, before Sisanda Magala took another two key wickets, those of Khaya Zondo (32) and Sibonelo Makhanya (20) to reduce the away side to 122/6.



It was downhill from there as the Warriors had the Durbanites all out in 35.1 overs.