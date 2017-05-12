Ireland, Bangladesh sit through Dublin washout

Ireland and Bangladesh endured a washout in Friday’s opening tri-series fixture at Malahide in Dublin.

The visitors moved to 157 for four in 31.1 overs before inclement weather had the final say.

The Tigers, who lost the toss, were in early trouble – having slipped to 70 for four.

Seamer Peter Chase’s career best figures of three for 33 thrust the hosts to the fore, before opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Mohammad Mahmudullah put Bangladesh back on track.

Iqbal and Mahmudullah oved to 64 not out and 43 not out, respectively, during a superb unbroken fifth-wicket alliance of 87 inside 17 overs.

The Irish and New Zealand will meet at the same venue on Sunday.