Irfan withdraws from Australia tour after mother dies

After Mohammad Irfan’s mother sadly passed away on Monday, the left-arm fast bowler has gone back to Pakistan to mourn.

Being named in the squad for the five-match ODI series against the Baggie Greens, Irfan was informed of his mother’s death during practice.

Reports from Australia reckon that the tall bowler is likely to miss majority of the series.

Pakistan are looking to recover from their Test-series loss against the hosts recently, so Irfan withdrawing is seen as a blow for Mickey Arthur’s men.

It also has not been confirmed as to who will be Irfan’s replacement.