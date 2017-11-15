Jadeja could top bowling and all-rounder rankings

Ravindra Jadeja will have an opportunity to reclaim the top bowling and all-rounder rankings in the Test Player Rankings when India take on Sri Lanka in a three-Test series starting in Kolkata on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who has played 32 Tests to date taking 155 wickets and scoring 1136 runs, currently sits second in both the categories.

In the bowlers’ table, he is 12 points behind England’s James Anderson, while in the all-rounders’ list, he is eight points behind Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

If Jadeja puts up a strong show with both bat and ball, then he will regain the top slots he last held following his side’s second Test against Sri Lanka in August.

While that was the first time he had surged to number-one in the all-rounders’ list, he was the top-ranked bowler until Anderson leapfrogged him on 9 September following the Lord’s Test against the Windies.

Apart from Jadeja, India’s sixth-ranked Virat Kohli will also be eyeing a return to the top-five among batsmen as he presently trails Australia’s David Warner by just one point. Other India batsmen inside the top-10 include Lokesh Rahul (eighth) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (ninth), while batsmen outside the top-20 are Shikhar Dhawan (30th), Murali Vijay (36th) and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (47th).

The other India bowlers to feature prominently in the rankings are Ravichandran Ashwin (fourth), Mohammed Shami (19th), Umesh Yadav (27th), Ishant Sharma (29th) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37th).

Sri Lanka has two batsmen in Dimuth Karunaratne (17th) and captain Dinesh Chandimal (20th) inside the top-20, while batsmen aiming for upward movements are Angelo Mathews (24th), Niroshan Dickwella (40th), Dilruwan Perera (78th) and Lahiru Thirimanne (113th).

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath is Sri Lanka’s highest-ranked bowler in fifth place. He is followed by Dilruwan Perera (25th), Suranga Lakmal (36th), Lakshan Sandakan (69th), Angelo Mathews (81st) and Lahiru Gamage (108th).

Meanwhile, in the ICC Test Team Rankings, number-one-ranked India (125 points) leads sixth-ranked Sri Lanka (94 points) by 31 points.

The series permutations are:

India wins 3-0 – India 127 ( 2) Sri Lanka 92 (-2)

India wins 2-0 – India 125 (-) Sri Lanka 93 ( 1)

India wins 1-0 or 2-1 – India 124 (-1) Sri Lanka 94 ( 2)

Sri Lanka wins 3-0 – India 117 (-8) Sri Lanka 101 ( 7)

Sri Lanka wins 2-0 – India 118 (-7) Sri Lanka 100 ( 6)

Sri Lanka wins 1-0 or 2-1 – India 119 (-6) Sri Lanka 99 ( 5)

Series draws 0-0 or 1-1 – India 122 (-3) Sri Lanka 97 ( 3)

Series schedule:

16-20 November – 1st Test, Kolkata

24-29 November – 2nd Test, Nagpur

2-6 December – 3rd Test, Delhi

ICC Test Team Rankings (as on 14 November, before the start of India v Sri Lanka series):

Team Points

India 125

South Africa 111

England 105

New Zealand 97

Australia 97

Sri Lanka 94

Pakistan 88

West Indies 75

Bangladesh 72

Zimbabwe 02

(Developed by David Kendix)

ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 14 November, before the start of India v Sri Lanka series):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 Joe Root Eng 889 53.76 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 Kane Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 C. Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7 Hashim Amla SA 795 49.87 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

8 Lokesh Rahul Ind 761*! 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

9 Ajinkya Rahane Ind 760 47.61 825 v NZ at Indore 2016

10 Azhar Ali Pak 755 46.62 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

17 D. Karunaratne SL 700! 36.86 700 v Pak at Dubai 2017

20 D. Chandimal SL 658 42.46 692 v Aus at Colombo (SSC) 2016

24 Angelo Mathews SL 646 44.93 877 v NZ at Christchurch 2014

30 Shikhar Dhawan Ind 612! 43.38 612 v SL at Pallekele 2017

36 Murali Vijay Ind 588 39.62 747 v SA at Bengaluru 2015

40 N. Dickwella SL 567*! 35.59 567 v Pak at Dubai 2017

47 Wriddhiman Saha Ind 516 32.70 524 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 James Anderson Eng 896! 27.39 896 v Win at Lord’s 2017

2 Ravindra Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

3 Kagiso Rabada SA 876! 22.71 876 v Ban at Bloemfontein 2017

4 R. Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

5 Rangana Herath SL 833 27.82 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

6 Josh Hazlewood Aus 794 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

7 Nathan Lyon Aus 752! 31.83 752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

8 Dale Steyn SA 748 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014

9 Neil Wagner NZ 745 28.90 767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

10 Stuart Broad Eng 737 28.81 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

19 M. Shami Ind 618*! 30.87 618 v SL at Pallekele 2017

25 Dilruwan Perera SL 592* 32.39 674 v Zim at Harare 2016

27 Umesh Yadav Ind 576*! 35.93 576 v SL at Pallekele 2017

29 Ishant Sharma Ind 514 36.93 671 v Win at Dominica 2011

33 Suranga Lakmal SL 470* 44.82 500 v SA at Cape Town 2017

37 B. Kumar Ind 437* 29.88 501 v NZ at Kolkata 2016

All-rounders (top five)

Rank Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 438 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 Ravindra Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 R. Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4 Ben Stokes Eng 396 /*! 396 v Win at Lord’s 2017

5 Moeen Ali Eng 378 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

! indicates career-highest rating