England’s Jonny Bairstow knows he is not guaranteed a place in England’s team for the Champions Trophy even though he sent out a timely reminder of his talents against Ireland.

Bairstow struck a superb unbeaten 72 from just 44 balls as England comfortably beat the Irish by 85 runs at Lord’s on Sunday to seal a 2-0 series whitewash.

The 27-year-old Bairstow though is not a certainty in England’s starting team in limited-overs cricket and only played against Ireland due to the unavailability of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes due to their IPL commitments.

However, the Yorkshire player is keen to make the most of every chance when it is given to him.

Bairstow said: “It’s something I’ve been targeting; I want to be a part of every England side going forward.

“We have a heck of a lot of talent in the group, but if I put in the performances then who knows? The rest is completely above me.”

England will three ODIs against South Africa before the Champions Trophy gets underway next month.