South Africa A batsman Khaya Zondo believes they are much better prepared for their four-day assignment against the England Lions compared to their one-day series earlier this month.

The tourists were beaten 2-0 by the hosts in their three-match sequence at the start of June – the third game being washed out – and they are now ready to play them in a one-off match that will end the tour.

Preparations have not all gone according to plan however. They were beaten by Sussex inside three days in their second warm-up match over the weekend, following their victory over Hampshire in their first warm-up game a few days earlier.

Before the one-day series, they saw both warm-up matches washed out and Zondo, who was captain for that initial part of the tour, believes this time around they are in a much better position.

“We’re better prepared, we have been able to finish both our county games, and everyone has got a chance to bat and bowl,” he said.

“In the one-day stuff, bowlers didn’t even get to bowl a ball in a game before the Lions games. So we are in better shape now.”

On Friday, the South Africans lost 14 wickets in one day at Arundel to go down by a heavy innings and 50 runs against Sussex.

They were first bowled out for 185 and then 223 in their follow-on innings, but despite the loss, Zondo revealed the players were in good spirits.

“The dressing room isn’t down at all,” he explained. “The two games versus the counties have been good preparation in my opinion. The players will be wiser on how to go about their business.”

The match against the Lions starts on Wednesday, June 21, and runs through until Saturday, June 24, at The Spitfire Ground in Canterbury.

Zondo does not feel that radical changes are needed for them to improve, adding; “I think we just have to execute our plans with ball and bat. I don’t think there must be a drastic change.”