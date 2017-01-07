Killer KP fires Stars to win

Fifties from Rob Quiney and Kevin Pietersen helped the Stars overcome Melbourne rivals the Renegades by 46 runs at Docklands Stadium in the BBL.

Quiney set things up nicely with a quickfire 51 off 30 balls including three sixes and six fours and shared a 66 run partnership for the second wicket with Peitersen.

The former England captain would go on to notch a score of 73 off 46 balls that would eventually allow the Stars to get passed the 200 mark despite a flurry of late wickets.

Pietersen showed a great range of shots including a cheeky ramped six.

David Hussey’s late hitting was also integral in the Stars reaching an imposing total with the veteran smashing 20 runs off a single James Pattinson over.

The Stars posted a score of 200/7 from their 20 overs.

Pattinson picked up three wickets and despite the mauling from Hussey ended as the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades.

The Renegades response was blighted by regular wickets falling and no single batsman going on and doing any great damage to the bowlers.

Cameron White topscored with 38 off 29 balls while Aaron Finch will be disappointed that he couldn’t turn his 27 into a bigger score.

Adam Zampa starred with the ball again picking up 3 for 19 in his four overs while Michael Beer also got three while conceding 32.

The Renegades limped to a total of 154 for 9 in their twenty overs to be well beaten.