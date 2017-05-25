Kiwi pace ace joins Kent

Kent have signed New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne for the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old will join the squad after representing the Black Caps at the ICC Champions Trophy and recently played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

He will be available for the Specsavers County Championship and the NatWest T20 Blast, which takes place in July and August.

Milne said: “I’m delighted to be joining Kent and working with such a talented squad pushing for promotion.

“The County Championship is one of the best first-class competitions in the world and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and taking some wickets.

“I also can’t wait to experience the atmosphere at The Spitfire Ground in the NatWest T20 Blast.”

He has played 33 one-day internationals and 18 T20 internationals and has taken 67 wickets in T20 cricket at a strike rate of 19.1.

Chairman of cricket Graham Johnson said: “Adam is capable of bowling in excess of 90mph and will add even more penetration to our attack in red-ball and white-ball cricket.

“It’s a long season so we will need to rotate the bowlers and we hope Adam’s arrival will add impetus with the ball.”