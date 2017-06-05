Kohli offers no opinion on bilateral ties with Pakistan

India skipper Virat Kohli would not be drawn to comment on future bilateral ties with Pakistan after their Champions Trophy clash on Sunday.

Kohli’s men scored a massive win against a Pakistan team that has been heavily criticized for an incredibly poor display in all areas of the game.

The skipper said that he enjoys playing against Pakistan but wouldn’t comment on whether he feels bilateral ties should be resumed.

Kohli said: “This one’s done and dusted.

“We’ve played the game. It’s been completed fully. And as cricketers, those things are not in our hands. We come here to play the sport. And that’s all we focus on.

“It’s not my place to speak of any other decisions. The higher officials take care of those decisions. My opinion does not matter and should not matter.

“Regardless of who you play, you just want to play cricket. At the end of the day, for us, it’s just playing the sport we love. It’s not preferences over opposition. And that’s all I can say to this. You do enjoy playing against them. They’re a very competitive side. The atmosphere is great. From that regard, as a cricketer, we really enjoyed this game, that’s all I can say.”

Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel said there was no chance of bilateral ties being resumed with Pakistan at this stage and gave the BCCI a tongue lashing for speaking to the PCB without consulting government first.

Goel said on May 29: “BCCI should speak to the government before giving any proposal to Pakistan. I have made it clear that bilateral cricket with Pakistan is not possible till the time there is cross-border terror. We have, however, no say on multilateral events.”