Lanning to miss World Cup clash against Pakistan

Cricket Australia has advised that Meg Lanning will miss Australia’s Women’s World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday due to aggravating a chronic shoulder injury.

Cricket Australia’s Board have endorsed a recommendation from the National Selection panel to make Rachael Haynes captain in Lanning’s absence, whilst Alex Blackwell will remain vice-captain.

Haynes, 30, has played 34 ODI’s for Australia having scored a total of 832 runs at an average of 32.

Australian Women’s Team Physiotherapist, Kate Mahony said: “Meg has been undergoing rehabilitation on her right shoulder, following a chronic injury.

“The decision for Meg to miss Wednesday’s match will enable her to focus on some rehabilitation and we’ll continue to monitor her ahead of taking part in any further matches in the tournament.”

Speaking on the selection of Haynes, National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: “Rachael has a wealth of leadership experience including successfully guiding Victoria to back-to-back national Twenty20 titles and alongside Alex, will ensure the team is led to continue their current form.

“We know that Rachael is capable of coming in and doing the job that is asked of her as she demonstrated in New Zealand earlier this year when she scored a half-century after a lengthy absence from the national side.”

Australia will look to extend its unbeaten run against Pakistan at Leicester’s Grace Road.