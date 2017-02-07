Lord’s commits to green

Lord’s has become the first cricket ground in the United Kingdom to run entirely on renewable energy with the club concerned about the effects of global warming on cricket.

In an article published on the ground’s official website they cited new England & Wales Cricket Board statistics that show the impact of extreme weather on cricket.

Reportedly increased rainfall has caused a considerable number of recreational matches to be abandoned which has a knock on effect into the professional game.

Derek Brewer, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, said: “It is important that all organisations embrace sustainability and I’m very pleased that Lord’s has become the first cricket ground in the country to run on 100% renewable energy.

“The statistics released today illustrate the effect that changing weather patterns can have on cricket, and the ECB deserve a lot of praise for the support they give clubs across the country that are so badly affected by extreme weather.”

The MCC and has developed a broad sustainability programme, meeting its 2020 emissions targets last year and reducing its electricity use by 7% since 2010.

The MCC has joined forces with the Climate Coalition and their announcement launched the organization’s ‘Show The Love’ campaign.