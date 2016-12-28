Lynn powers Heat to stunning win

An unbeaten 85 off 48 balls from Chris Lynn helped the Brisbane Heat record a three wicket victory over the defending Champions the Sydney Thunder in stunning fashion in their Big Bash League match.

Chasing 158 to win the Heat were reduced to 63 for 6 in the 11th over but the T20 specialist Lynn came to their rescue with some clean hitting and a bit of luck.

The Thunder had earlier posted what looked like a good score of 157 for 8 thanks largely to England skipper Eoin Morgan's 52 off 43 balls.

Morgan shared a 48 run stand with Kurtis Patterson (36 off 31 balls) for the third wicket and the England captain held the innings together through the middle of the innings before Chris Green (22 off 6 balls) went big in the final over smashing Mitchell Swepson for three sixes.

Clint McKay struck early in the Heat's reply trapping Jimmy Peirson leg before off the second ball of the innings.

Pat Cummins looked in frightening form and topped the 150kmph mark on more than one occasion.

Cummins produced perhaps the ball of the tournament to bowl former Black Caps star Brendon McCullum in the second over of the chase.

The quick was on the money with a blistering yorker a few overs later and had Alex Ross for 11 to leave the Heat 19 for 3.

Joe Burns (10), Ben Cutting (1) and Jason Floros (3) fell in quick succession and things looked hopeless for the Heat.

Lynn and Jack Wildermuth gave the Heat a sniff with a brisk 50 partnership.

Wildermuth was dropped over the boundary by Andre Russell before launching the next ball for another six, he would try for three in a row but failed to clear the fence and was caught by Ben Rohrer for a vital 29 off 20 balls.

The Australian international and Heat number three, Lynn, got a slice of luck when wicketkeeper Jamie Doran failed to hold onto a sharp catch in the penultimate over.

Lynn hit ten fours and three sixes and timed his innings brilliantly bringing the Heat home with two balls to spare.