Lyon cracks top ten for the first time

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has moved up to take a career-best eighth position in the ICC Test Player Rankings after a match-winning performance in Chittagong that helped his side win by seven wickets and draw the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Lyon’s career-best haul of 13 for 154, the best ever performance by an Australia bowler in Asia, translated into huge gains as he has moved up nine positions to break into the top 10 for the first time. His previous best place was 12th in May last year while his highest in terms of rating points was 696 in February last year, 52 less than his present 752 points.

Lyon was named player of the match and with 22 wickets in the series, shared the player of the series award with opener David Warner, who has moved up one place to fifth position after scores of 123 and eight in Chittagong.

Warner had added a crucial 152 runs for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb in the first innings and his middle-order partner too has made significant gains, moving up 15 slots to a career-best 24th place.

The other Australia players to gain in the latest rankings include hard-hitting batsman Glen Maxwell (up 16 positions to 88th) and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar (up seven places to 77th).

For Bangladesh, captain Mushfiqur Rahim has gained one place to reach 22nd position, one place lower than his career best but to a career-best 658 rating points, while middle-order batsman Sabbir Rahman has gained 22 slots to reach 73rd position after scores of 66 and 24.

Spinner Mehedi Hassan has gained one slot to reach 29th position after his first-innings haul of three wickets while pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s five wickets in the match have seen him gain 12 slots to reach 43rd position.

Meanwhile, Australia has slipped one place to take fifth position in the ICC Test Team Rankings following the drawn series.

Australia started the series at 100 points but is now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand but behind on decimal points. Bangladesh has gained five points to reach 74 points but remains in ninth position.

ICC Test Player Rankings (as on 8 September, after the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Australia in Chittagong):

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( – ) Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( – ) Joe Root Eng 902 54.30 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( – ) K. Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( – ) C. Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 ( 1) David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 (-1) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7 ( – ) Azhar Ali Pak 769 46.86 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

8 ( – ) Alastair Cook Eng 765 46.59 874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

9 ( – ) Hashim Amla SA 764 49.00 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

10 ( – ) Lokesh Rahul Ind 761*! 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

Other selected rankings

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

22 ( 1) M. Rahim Ban 658! 35.65 658 v Aus at Chittagong 2017

24= ( 15) P. Handscomb Aus 643*! 53.07 643 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

73= ( 22) S. Rahman Ban 399*! 31.57 399 v Aus at Chittagong 2017

88= ( 16) Glenn Maxwell Aus 358*! 26.07 358 v Ban at Chittagong 2017.

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

1 ( – ) R. Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

2 ( – ) J. Anderson Eng 868 27.74 884 v SL at Durham 2016

3 ( – ) R. Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

4 ( – ) R. Herath SL 809 28.25 867 v Zim at Harare 2016

5 ( – ) J. Hazlewood Aus 794 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

6 ( – ) K. Rabada SA 785* 24.56 821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

7 ( – ) Dale Steyn SA 763 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014

8 ( 9) Nathan Lyon Aus 752! 31.83 752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

9 (-1) V.Philander SA 751 22.45 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

10 (-1) Stuart Broad Eng 747 28.81 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

Other selected rankings

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Avge Highest Rating

29 ( 1) Mehedi Hasan Ban 522*! 31.34 522 v Aus at Chittagong 2017

43 ( 12) M. Rahman Ban 390*! 23.47 390 v Aus at Chittagong 2017

77 ( 7) Ashton Agar Aus 213*! 45.55 213 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

All-rounders (top five)

Rank ( /-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating

1 ( – ) S. Al Hasan Ban 456 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

2 ( – ) R. Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

3 ( – ) R. Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

4 ( – ) Moeen Ali Eng 392 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017

5 ( – ) Ben Stokes Eng 360/* 362 v SA at The Oval 2017

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

! indicates career-highest rating