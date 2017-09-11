Markram to lead young SA invitational XI

Titans opener and South Africa A captain Aiden Markram will lead a young South Africa Invitation XI against Bangladesh.

The three-day tour match at Willowmoore Park will take place from September 21 to 23.

Former Proteas head coach Russell Domingo will coach the young outfit made up mostly of players who featured for the Emerging SA team that faired well against Zimbabwe last month.

The team will be anchored by experienced first class campaigners Heinrich Klaasen, who received a call-up to the Proteas Test squad in New Zealand last season, and Tiatans leg spinner Shaun von Berg.

Markram is set to open the batting along with Gauteng batsman Yaseen Valli who smashed a ton in the series in Zimbabwe.

The pace attack will be led by 19-year-old left-arm speed merchant Michael Cohen from Western Province, 21-year-old Dolphins fast bowler Lwandiswa Zuma who ended last season’s Sunfoil Cup by taking a five wicket haul against Northerns and his Dolphins teammate Okuhle Cele.

Young Northerns allrounder Migael Pretorius will back them up in what looks set to be a big season for the Waterkloof High School old boy who has been signed to play for the Durban Qalanders in the Global T20 League.

Tladi Bokako of the Warriors is the fifth paceman in the twelve man squad.

SA Invitation XI squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, capt), Tladi Bokako (Warriors), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Matthew Christensen (EP), Michael Cohen (WP), Isaac Dikgale (North West), Zubayr Hamsa (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Yaseen Valli (Gauteng), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Lwandiswa Zuma (Dolphins)

Management team: Russell Domingo (head coach), Richard das Neves (assistant coach), Molebatsi Teletsane (physiotherapist), Nandile Tyali (fitness trainer), Abram Ndhlovu (video analyst)