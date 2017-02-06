Mathews to miss Oz trip

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews will miss the team’s trip to Australia for three T20Is as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered in the second T20I against South Africa.

Mathews injured the muscle while attempting to make his ground during a nervy chase and while he completed the innings in heroic fashion he hasn’t played since.

Sri Lanka will announce their squad for the trip tomorrow but have already indicated that Mathews will not be on the tour.

Dinesh Chandimal, the regular vice-captain, and Upul Tharanga, the man who has led Sri Lanka in the ODI series in South Africa, are the likely candidates for the capataincy.

A statement released by Sri Lanka cricket read: “The National Selections Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to meet this Tuesday (7) to decide the national squad for three T20 matches that Sri Lanka will play against Australia from 15th to 23rd February.

“Prior to the meeting however, it has been announced that Captain Angelo Mathews will not be part of the squad as he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

“The skipper sustained an injury during the second T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg last month. Although he had made prior arrangements to leave during some point of the tour, he made an early exit following his injury.

“The meeting on Tuesday will decide the squad and the captain who will lead champion the three matches. Accordingly the team will arrive in Canberra on Monday 13th with the first match scheduled on 15th. The team will participate in one T20 tour match and three T20 International matches.”