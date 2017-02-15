Mgijima confident ahead of One Day Cup

Cobras allrounder Aviwe Mgijima believes that his team are primed for success in the upcoming domestic One Day Cup competition.

Mgijima feels the Cobras have the quality to see off any of their opponents in the forthcoming campaign.

The seam-bowling allrounder said: “We boast one of the best Momentum One Day squads in the country, which explains why we hosted the past four finals. If we perform to our potential, we can beat all-comers.”

His conviction is not just born out of the recent One Day Cup history, but it’s also supported by the recent victories by the Cape Cobras against the two teams that finished at the summit of the Sunfoil Series log, the Knights and the Titans.

In their clash at Paarl, Cape Cobras romped to a 151-run win against the Knights, their opponents in the opening clash of the Cobras’ One Day Cup campaign. The match will commence at 14:00 on Saturday 18th February at the Mangaung Oval.

Many home fans would feel a slight sense of trepidation because of the magnificent performances by the pace duo Duanne Olivier and Marchant de Lange, who took 52 and 34 Sunfoil Series wickets respectively.

Yet, they should not be too concerned. The Cobras of recent vintage hardly ever suffered lower-order implosions, and showed grit and determination.

Mgijima played no small part in their batting revival. He managed five half-centuries with a best contribution of 73 while batting at number seven.

“I think I owe Ashwell Prince a debt of gratitude. Technically not much changed. But my mind-set and approach were different. I did not look at merely surviving, but I was constantly searching for opportunities from the outset,” said Mgijima.

The 28-year old struck five of his 11 first-class career half-centuries in the past season.

“I do have to give credit where it is due. I shared in three half-centuries with Dane Piedt, and Rory Kleinveldt is a good contributor with the bat as well. So it was not a case that I was concerned or desperate to score quick runs, because the lower order applied themselves well with the blade.

“As a team, our fielding has improved significantly.

“We also have so many options with the ball,” he said.

Mgijima believes that if the Cobras can blunt the new-ball attack of the Knights, 300 can be within their reach at the Mangaung Oval.

There is one dream that he has not fulfilled yet. “I feel slightly disappointed that I have not yet achieved a career century on the first-class stage,” he said.

“I did revel in the first-class games because I had a clear role. I was no longer a batting all-rounder. I was a number seven batsman that had to score runs and possibly contribute centuries. And that clear role contributed to my success the past season,” the much-improved Mgijima said.