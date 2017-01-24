Mills hoping India tour will gain him IPL contract

T20 specialist Tymal Mills is hoping that his performances for England in the upcoming matches with India will maybe earn him an Indian Premier League contract.

Mills, who is limited to T20 matches due to a back condition, currently plays in Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh as hopes to add India to that list.

With the three T20I’s being played in Kanpur, Nagpur and Bangladore, the 24-year-old wants to make a name for himself in India before the IPL auction.

“I’m in the auction for the IPL so hopefully this series will go well and I’ll get picked up.” he said.

“At the end of the day if I bowl well, it’s good for myself, for England and for my future. I’m in a very unique situation now where I can hopefully do this for a long time.

“Financially, I don’t earn very much playing in the UK for Sussex, because of only playing T20 cricket, so I have go and play in these tournaments around the world in terms of getting paid.

“This is my job now. If I get injured and don’t get to play in these tournaments obviously that affects me in a different way, so my security is a little bit less.

“I’m really grateful that I can still play, still travel, still experience great things which is why I don’t want to risk putting myself at harm again by playing a big block of 50-over cricket.

“The ramifications for me could be quite serious.”