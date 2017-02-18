Nehra would relish one last rodeo

Veteran India fast bowler Ashish Nehra has indicated his desire to break back into the ODI team with the goal of playing in the ICC Champions Trophy in June and July.

Nehra has not played an ODI since India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign but he believes he could assist India at the ICC showpiece.

Nehra told ESPNcricinfo: “I would love to play in the Champions Trophy.

“When you go to England you will take at least four fast bowlers in addition to two spinners. I know I can bowl anywhere: up front, in the middle overs and at death. I can also share the experience I have with the other young fast bowlers.”

The chief obstacle for Nehra will be convincing the selectors that he is fit enough to play the fifty over format having played very little fifty over cricket in the last two years.

He aims to prove his fitness and has begun preparing to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (India’s domestic fifty over competition).

He added: “I aim to play at least three matches to build up my match-fitness. Fifty overs is a different challenge and Vijay Hazare is a good platform to test myself.

“I bowl about eight overs even in the nets while preparing for a T20 match. It is not about fitness. It is about the feel of playing in a 50-over match.

“Once I play these matches I will be fit enough to play and good to go for the Champions Trophy.”

Nehra’s efforts in the IPL have led India to retain him in the T20I lineup but it remains to be seen if they will gamble on the veteran at a big tournament.

India’s first game of the tournament is a mouthwatering clash with Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.