Cricket Australia (CA) and the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) on Monday welcomed confirmation from the government of WA that Perth Stadium will be ready to host the ODI between Australia and England on Sunday 28 January 2018.

The match will be the opening sporting event at Perth Stadium, with the ODI providing an incredible opportunity for cricket fans in WA, and the broader national and international cricket community, to experience the game at its very best in Perth’s new state-of-the-art stadium.

CA CEO James Sutherland said: “It is a great pleasure to be here today in Perth to make this announcement alongside the WA Government and the WACA.

“For Cricket to host the first major sporting event at Perth Stadium is a huge honour for our sport, and given it’s an Australia-England fixture, we are confident that will be able to celebrate history being made with a sold-out stadium.

“Thanks must go to the WA Government, VenuesLive and the WACA for working hard to enable this to happen. The stadium is simply state-of-the-art, and a magnificent asset for the state and WA sports fans.

“We very much look forward to bringing the excitement of an Australia-England One-Day International to Perth Stadium on 28 January.”

WACA CEO Christina Matthews said: “We’re extremely excited to be the first sport and first major event at Perth Stadium, which comes after close collaboration with the WA State Government and Cricket Australia to ensure a world-class fan-first cricket experience at the new venue.

“Not only will we be able to reach a larger live audience through increased capacity, the ODI will showcase the new stadium to a large global televised audience.

“Playing a final Ashes Test and regular BBL matches at the WACA Ground and passing the torch to Perth Stadium with an England ODI, is a fitting way to start a new chapter in WA’s cricket tale.”

Prior to the ODI at Perth Stadium, an historic season will be celebrated at the WACA Ground with the last Ashes Test and BBL regular-season matches to be played at the venue.

Should the Perth Scorchers secure home finals, these will be held at Perth Stadium following a full regular season at the WACA Ground.