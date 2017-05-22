New Zealand batsman Tom Latham is still looking to improve his game after scoring a century against Ireland in their Tri-series ODI in Malahide on Sunday.

Latham struck 104 in a mammoth total of 344/6 as the Kiwis comfortably beat their hosts by 190 runs to take the Tri-series, which also includes Bangladesh, trophy with one match to spare.

REPORT: Latham century as Kiwis smash Ireland

Having gone through the tournament unbeaten so far, Latham, who is standing in as skipper of the Black Caps in the absence of Kane Williamson, wants the team to carry their form into the final match against the Tigers on Wednesday.

New Zealand and Bangladesh are using these games as part of their preparations for the Champions Trophy which stars in the UK next month.

Latham said after the game against the Irish: “You try to improve each game and we did that today.

“You talk about each player doing their jobs and playing their role and everybody did that today and that was the most pleasing thing.

“We want to improve again against Bangladesh and give the selectors plenty to think about going into the Champions Trophy.”