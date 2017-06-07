Ngidi withdrawn from South Africa A tour to England

Lungi Ngidi has been withdrawn from the South Africa A squad for the remainder of their tour of England as he has developed a back injury.

No replacement will be called into the squad for the quick bowler.

Ngidi impressed against Sri Lanka in his T20I debut but suffered an injury in the field during his second match of that series.

Since returning he has continued his march towards representing his country again but has been struck another cruel injury blow.

Ngidi was believed to have been likely to tour New Zealand with the ODI squad earlier this year before his first injury.

“Lungi has developed a bone stress reaction in his back, which is not an uncommon injury in young fast bowlers,” explained Dr. Shuaib Manjra, chairperson of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Medical Committee.

´He will return to South Africa and undergo further assessment, treatment and rehabilitation for this injury by the CSA Medical Team. We will not be able to give a timeline on his likely return to the game until we have made a further assessment,” concluded Dr. Manjra.