North West Cricket appoints joint acting CEO’s

The Executive Board of North West Cricket, has appointed board members Jaco Ebersohn and Joe Maswaganyi joint CEOs of the North West Cricket to assist with all cricket operations.

This follows the imminent departure of the current CEO of North West Cricket, Heinrich Strydom who will be joining Dolphins franchise in the same position from 1 August 2017.

The appointment of Mr Ebersohn and Mr Maswanganyi will be with immediate effect and the Executive Board will commence the process of recruiting a suitable candidate for the position. This arrangement will conclude as soon as the new CEO takes office on 1 August 2017.

“The Board would like to thank Heinrich for all his hard work and wishes him all the best in his new endeavours’’, said President Dr Oupa Nkagisang.