Northerns Cricket Union welcomes T20 Global League Franchise

Pretoria will stage the new Global T20 League after being named one of eight host cities during the team-owner announcement earlier today.

Mr Osman Osman of SA consortium has been unveiled as the team owner of the Pretoria-based franchise, with Titans and Proteas AB de Villiers named the South African marquee player. SuperSport Park CEO Jacques Faul is looking forward to welcoming Osman to, as de Villiers describes it, “the best city in the country”

“It's an exciting time for us as a host venue here at SuperSport Park. To be part of an event of this magnitude under the franchise ownership of Mr Osman is an ideal partnership,” said Faul.

“The prospect of a full-capacity stadium, watching a mix of international and domestic T20 stars during the six-week long tournament in the height of summer is something we and the people of Pretoria are very much looking forward to.”

SuperSport Park, an internationally-renowned cricket stadium, having previously hosted IPL two in 2009 and the last two domestic T20 Finals, will undergo stadium upgrades in accordance with CSA’s masterplan to ensure that the eight hosting stadiums comply with the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.

CSA has invested R11 million in refurbishments and upgrades to the Centurion-based stadium including a new video scoreboard, lighting, aircon systems and private suite seating, amongst other developments.

“We must have a platform that provides fans, match officials and anyone that comes through the gates with an envinroment that is condusive with the occasion of a global tournament,” said Jabulani Kubeka, SuperSport Park Stadium Manager.

“If you think global and what it means and how we attract people to the ground – the stadium plays a big role. It speaks to the fan experience and the product that we are selling and these developments will be key to enhancing the quality of a fan’s match experience.”