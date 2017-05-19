Northerns to implement Women’s empowerment programme

Northerns and Prestige College have partnered for the implementation of a new Women Empowerment Programme.

The programme is based on the CSA Provincial Academy concept. Female cricketers who have completed school, will be provided with accommodation at the Prestige College Hostels.

They will be under the supervision of a school representative and receive three nutritious meals per day, with the NCU Senior Women’s coach taking care of their cricket skill development. These ladies will be given the opportunity of a Dual career, which will take care of their after school education. They will also be included in the SACA players Plus life skills programme under the NCU Academy.

“Under the caring and professional eye of Wally Nel, Northerns have produced strong female cricket teams in the past as well as several National women players,” says Johan Muller, NCU Cricket Operations Manager.

“We have however experienced that several of our female cricketers stop playing after school. We believe that this programme will bridge this gap and provide these players the opportunity to remain in cricket until they are ready to perform at higher levels.

“I would like to thank the NCU Board of Director’s for availing the Legacy fund to be used for this programme.”

The programme is quite unique and a first of its kind. Besides focusing on the four pillars mentioned above, NCU will also upgrade facilities at the school. Three players have already been placed in the hostel with more girls to join as they finish school. In total the programme will look after seven cricketers for a period of three years.

Thana Pienaar, Principal of Prestige College, says: “We are really thrilled with this development as we also have a senior girl that will surely excel in this sport if such an opportunity is provided. We are also indebted to NCU for making a difference at our school with their investment in cricket for the children of Hammanskraal and environment.

“Many parents do not believe that sport is a career option but if the learners and parents can see and experience that this type of support is becoming a reality, then I am sure it will promote all sporting codes and at the same time spur a deep commitment to give their best to the sport of their choice.

“Prestige College is 25 years old in 2017 and it is the first time that we will engage on this level to advance the future careers of our children. We are pleased that we can contribute to a sustaining opportunity for some of the girls, even if it is on this small scale. It is going to make a big difference in somebody’s life and at the same time contribute to the overall quality of cricket development in South Africa.”

CEO of Titans Cricket, Jacques Faul added: “The legacy funds will provide capacity to promote women’s cricket at grass roots level. Women’s sport has been neglected for too long within the South African context. I want to thank CSA and Prestige College for partnering with us to provide much needed opportunities to the future stars of tomorrow.”