ODI and T20 series in India for the Black Caps

The Black Caps will travel to India in October to take on the hosts in three ODIs and three T20Is.

Departing on 12 October, the Black Caps will play two warm-ups in Mumbai before the opening ODI in the same city on 22 October.

They’ll round out the ODI series in Pune and Kanpur, before heading to Delhi, Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram for the T20Is.

A squad announcement for the series will be named in two parts. The majority of the squad will be named within the next fortnight, while some players will be selected from the New Zealand A side – who have their own tour of India prior.

ALSO READ: Nicholls to lead strong New Zealand A in India

Black Caps Coach Mike Hesson said the team had an opportunity to build on a solid ODI series from their tour last year.

“Playing against India in their home conditions is widely accepted as one of the toughest challenges in cricket,” said Hesson.

“There were some good performances last year when we forced a decider and we’re determined to improve again and be competitive.

“It’s the start of an exciting summer of T20 cricket for us and obviously we are pretty keen to hold onto that number one ICC world ranking.”

The Black Caps home summer begins 1 December against the West Indies in Wellington.

Black Caps tour of India

Warm-ups

October 17 – Mumbai (50 over)

October 19 – Mumbai (50 over)

ODIs

October 22 – Mumbai

October 25 – Pune

October 29 – Kanpur

T20Is

November 1 – Delhi

November 4 – Rajkot

November 7 – Thiruvananthapuram