ODI series Preview: NZ v Bangladesh

The Tigers arrive in New Zealand full of confidence having competed well against England in their most recent ODI series.

Bangladesh were less impressive when they scraped past Afghanistan a few months ago but that could have been down to ring rust.

For New Zealand it will be a case of back to the drawing board after they were comprehensively beaten by Australia but they should see off the Tigers in their back yard.

The hosts have recalled Neil Broom in a bid to boost an inexperienced middle order with Ross Taylor still unavailable after his eye operation.

Bangladesh will be able to call on exciting fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman after he recovered from surgery to his shoulder.

The three match series wil serve as a barometer for the progress made by the Tigers since they dumped England out of the 2015 World Cup.

Key Men

The Kiwis will yet again rely heavily on opener Tom Latham and Kane Williamson to get their runs while Martin Guptill will need to prove himself.

The Black Caps key bowlers are likely to be Trent Boult and the economical Mitchell Santner.

For Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal has become a steady source of runs up at the top of the order while Sabbir Rahman impressed against England in the middle order.

Mustafizur returns and could be a serious threat on New Zealand’s seam friendly wickets

Last five head-to-head results

2015 World Cup: New Zealand won by 3 wickets in Hanilton

2013 Third ODI: Bangladesh won by 4 wickets in Fatullah

2013 Second ODI: Bangladesh won by 40 runs in Dhaka

2013 First ODI: Bangladesh won by 43 runs in Dhaka

2010 Fifth ODI: Bangladesh won by 3 runs in Dhaka

Squads

NZ Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.

Bangladesh squad for first ODI: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Subashis Roy, Tanbir Hayder.

Fixtures

1st ODI Hagley Oval Christchurch 26 December

2nd ODI Saxton Oval Nelson 29 December

3rd ODI Saxton Oval Nelson 31 December