Australia scored a five-wicket victory over Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in their Women’s World Cup clash in at the County ground in Bristol on Sunday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat but were restricted to a total of 219/9 in their 50 overs.

Katie Perkins, batting at number six, top-scored for the Kiwis with 52 while captain and opening batter Suzie Bates, who was playing in her 100th ODI, struck 51.

Megan Schutt (3/40) and Jess Jonassen (3/33) were the best of a disciplined Australia bowling attack with three wickets apiece while Ashleigh Gardner and Amanda-Jade Wellington both picked one scalp.

Australia got off to solid start in the chase with openers Beth Mooney (32) and Nicole Bolton (26) putting on 49 for the first wicket inside 14 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning hit 48 but it was Ellyse Perry in t he middle-order who controlled the run-chase with 71 before she was out with onlyone run still needed to win.

Anna Peterson (2/27) and the 16-year-old Amelia Kerr (2/42) tried in vain with the ball for New Zealand.

Australia sit in second place, behind India on net run-rate, in the standings after three wins from three while New Zealand have won one, lost one and had a game rained out.

The Australians will next face Pakistan in Leicester on Wednesday while New Zealand play West Indies at Taunton on Thursday.