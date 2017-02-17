Pakistan duo to be indicted

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan has announced that suspended players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif are to be indicted on charges of spot-fixing.

Sharjeel and Khalid have had informal meetings with the PCB’s anti-corruption unit but asked to be given time to speak with their families before making a statement.

In a statement to the press Khan said: “We will formally record their statements on video and then indict them in a day or two.

“We have to be very careful and make sure the legal process is complete. Legally our stance should be watertight because these players might go to the court.”

The two men were suspended after the first round of Pakistan Super League T20 matches as part of an investigation into alleged spot-fixing in the tournament.

It is understood that anti-corruption officials learned of the commitment made by Sharjeel to a bookmaker and upon fulfilling that commitment he was suspended along with Khalid who did not play in the opening PSL game but failed to report an alleged meeting with the bookmakers.

Sharjeel is a rising star in Pakistan cricket and had signed on to be Leicestershire’s overseas professional for 2017.

Khalid represented Pakistan in 13 T20Is and five ODIs but hasn’t played for his country since September last year.