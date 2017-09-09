Pakistan fixtures against Sri Lanka cemented

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule of the inbound Sri Lanka Tour with the bulk of matches to be played in the UAE.

The series comprises of 2 Test Matches, 5 One Day Internationals, and 3 T20I matches with last T20I to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (subject to security clearance) on October 29, 2017.

The series commences on September 28 with a two match Test series with the second Test match of the series to be a Day?Night Test match to be played at Dubai Cricket Stadium (DCS) from October 6, 2017.

The five-match ODI series between the two teams will be played in three cities i.e. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah starting from October 13, 2017.

The first two T20I matches will be played in Abu Dhabi followed by the third T20I to take place in Lahore as part of the PCB’s push to bring cricket back to the country after the World XI tour to Pakistan.

Schedule:

September 28-October 2 1st Test Abu Dhabi

October 6-10 2nd Test (day-night) Dubai

October 13 1st ODI Dubai

October 16 2nd ODI Abu Dhabi

October 18 3rd ODI Abu Dhabi

October 20 4th ODI Sharjah

October 23 5th ODI Sharjah

October 26 1st Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 27 2nd Twenty20 international Abu Dhabi

October 29 3rd Twenty20 international Lahore