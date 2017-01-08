Pakistan slide to fifth in Test rankings

cricket365 -

Pakistan has slipped two places to fifth position on the ICC Test Team Rankings after a 3-0 loss to Australia which culminated with a 220-run defeat in Sydney on Saturday.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led side lost five points to finish with 97 points after the series, just one point ahead of New Zealand and Sri Lanka. It was the sixth consecutive Test loss for Pakistan including a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in a preceding series.

Pakistan, who had led the rankings last year following a 2-2 draw in England during a four-match series in July-August, were tied with South Africa on 102 points before the Australia series but were ahead on decimal points. South Africa and England (101) are now both ahead of Pakistan.

Australia has consolidated its second position, gaining four points and moving up to 109 points, 11 points behind India. But South Africa could bridge the gap as they look set to gain more points when the rankings are updated after their ongoing three-Test series against Sri Lanka which they lead 2-0.

South Africa could go up to 107 points with a 3-0 win and to 105 points if they win 2-0. Even if Sri Lanka win the last Test in Johannesburg next week, South Africa will gain two points to reach 104 points with a 2-1 series result.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as of 7 January 2017, after the Australia v Pakistan series)

Rank  Team              Points
1            India                     120
2           Australia               109 ( 4)
3           South Africa         102
4           England                101
5           Pakistan                 97 (-5)
6           New Zealand         96
7           Sri Lanka                96
8          West Indies             69
9          Bangladesh              65
10        Zimbabwe                05


cricket365