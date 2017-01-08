Pakistan slide to fifth in Test rankings

Pakistan has slipped two places to fifth position on the ICC Test Team Rankings after a 3-0 loss to Australia which culminated with a 220-run defeat in Sydney on Saturday.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led side lost five points to finish with 97 points after the series, just one point ahead of New Zealand and Sri Lanka. It was the sixth consecutive Test loss for Pakistan including a 2-0 loss to New Zealand in a preceding series.

Pakistan, who had led the rankings last year following a 2-2 draw in England during a four-match series in July-August, were tied with South Africa on 102 points before the Australia series but were ahead on decimal points. South Africa and England (101) are now both ahead of Pakistan.

Australia has consolidated its second position, gaining four points and moving up to 109 points, 11 points behind India. But South Africa could bridge the gap as they look set to gain more points when the rankings are updated after their ongoing three-Test series against Sri Lanka which they lead 2-0.

South Africa could go up to 107 points with a 3-0 win and to 105 points if they win 2-0. Even if Sri Lanka win the last Test in Johannesburg next week, South Africa will gain two points to reach 104 points with a 2-1 series result.

ICC Test Team Rankings (as of 7 January 2017, after the Australia v Pakistan series)

Rank Team Points

1 India 120

2 Australia 109 ( 4)

3 South Africa 102

4 England 101

5 Pakistan 97 (-5)

6 New Zealand 96

7 Sri Lanka 96

8 West Indies 69

9 Bangladesh 65

10 Zimbabwe 05