Pat Howard extends Cricket Australia contract

Cricket Australia have confirmed that Executive General Manager for Team Performance Pat Howard will continue in his current role, with his contract extended until 2019.

The former rugby union star was appointed to the role in October 2011.

Commenting on Howard’s continuation, Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, James Sutherland said: “Pat is a dynamic, passionate executive and the board and I are delighted that he has agreed to extend his term as Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager of Team Performance until 2019. He has led the evolution of a new team performance structure and success-driven culture for both men’s and women’s cricket in Australia and we see his ongoing contribution as integral to our future plans.

“Among many other things, Pat has driven the improvement of structures and systems that support the Australian Cricket Pathway for all young players, with a firm eye on identifying and nurturing talent at an early stage and enabling them with the best opportunities to perform at the highest possible level,” said Mr Sutherland.

“He has also led changes within the Australian Cricket Coaches Pathway, opening the door for numerous past players to enter the coaching ranks and mentor and teach our younger talent. This has also seen more career opportunities for coaches across Australian cricket and with that, their continued professional development at world’s best standard.

“I wish Pat and our teams well as they look forward to continued improvement and, in the short term, success in the UK at the ICC Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup.”

Speaking on his extension Mr Howard said:

“Firstly, I would like to thank the Cricket Australia board and all those at Cricket Australia for their support, and allowing me to continue in my role for the next two years.

“In sport there is always highs and lows but if I was to reflect, I am particularly pleased with how much our pathways and talent identification systems have grown, with more than 300 contracted male and female players, as well as the coaching pathway for coaches in Australian Cricket,” Howard said.

“The Cricket landscape is changing rapidly and the need to continue to adapt will be important, this means there is still a lot to achieve. What the previous 12 months has shown is that we have a lot of talent and depth in the system to be ready for these changes.

“The goal hasn’t changed, we want to be number one in all three formats across Men’s and Women’s cricket,” concluded Mr Howard.