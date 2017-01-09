Pietersen praises Amla ahead of the 100th Test

Ahead of his 100th test for the Proteas, players and experts have poured in their tributes to Hashim Amla, including Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke.

Pietersen led the praise for one of South Africa’s greatest batsmen, saying that his composure and elegance were key factors in his success over the last ten years.

“I remember him in a match in Hobart, when the Australian were well on top at tea. He came in and in his 60 or 70 balls, scored a forty and calmed the dressing room down,” said the former England batsman.

“He comes in at No 3, does his job, occupies the crease and lets the rest of the order to play.

“What makes him so great is he is so resilient. He didn’t have the easiest start to his international career, but he has found his own style and his own technique; he can stick to it, he can believe in it and trusts it. He has scored so many runs for South Africa.”

Clarke also expressed his fondness for Amla, saying that it was difficult setting a field against him because of his variety of shots.

“I hated captaining against him, because he was so hard to set fields to,” said Clarke.

“He had a great defence and based his game around that but he found a way to be successful across all three formats.

“All Australians send their congratulations on reaching a hundred Tests.”