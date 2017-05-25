Preview: Sunwolves v Cheetahs

The Cheetahs will be looking to end a nine-match losing streak when they travel to face the Sunwolves in Tokyo on Saturday.

It is the Cheetahs' longest ever losing streak within a single season; the last and only time they lost more games in a row was a 12-game stretch from 2008 to 2009.

If they lose on Saturday, coach Franco Smith's position is likely to come under pressure. They can ill-afford to lose to a Sunwolves side they have beaten on all three of the sides' previous meetings.

Since the 92-17 drubbing last year, the Sunwolves have closed the gap between the sides. Earlier this season, they were unlucky to lose to the Cheetahs only having themselves to blame when they had prop Takuma Asahara sin-binned in which time the Cheetahs came back from 30-31 down to win 38-31.

Now might represent the greatest opportunity to claim their first victory over the Cheetahs, who are on a horrific run of form.

However, signs show that the Sunwolves may be tiring as the season draws on. They have conceded an average of 40 points per game across their last five fixtures, five points per game more than they had conceded in their five games prior.

They conceded three tries in the last five minutes as they went down 38-17 to the Sharks last weekend which raises question marks over their ability to play the full 80 minutes.

It should make for an entertaining game as both sides like to keep the ball in hand. The Cheetahs' 15.4 kicks in general play per game this season are fewer than any other team.

If the Sunwolves win they will draw level with the Cheetahs on 11 points in Africa Conference 1, having played one game less.

The last time the teams met: The sides met earlier this season in Round Two with the Cheetahs claiming a 38-31 victory in Tokyo.

The Cheetahs scored four tries through Torsten van Jaarsveld, Teboho Mohoje, Clinton Swart and Rayno Benjamin while the Sunwolves' try column was filled by Shota Emi, Hayden Cripps and two from Kenki Fukuoka.

Players to watch: The Cheetahs will need to keep an eye on Sunwolves speedster Kenki Fukuoka, hero of the Japanese Sevens side at the Olympics. He possesses serious pace, a great step and has scored some magnificent tries this season including two in the sides' last meeting back in Round Two.

Cheetahs full-back Clayton Blommetjies has really impressed this season. He has made 139 carries this season, the third highest in the competition as well as 779 metres, the seventh highest of any player in Super Rugby.

Team news: The Sunwolves have made several changes to their line-up that will take on the Cheetahs at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Derek Carpenter returns to the side at outside centre while Takaaki Nakazuru is on the right wing, with Shota Emi switching to the left.

In the pack Rahboni Warren Vosayaco and Malgene Ilaua replace Willem Britz and Yoshitaka Tokunaga respectively in the back-row, while in the locks Kotaro Yatabe comes in for Noahiro Kotaki. The front-row sees Takuma Asahara and Yusuke Niwai start at tighthead and hooker.

For the Cheetahs, Torsten van Jaarsveld returns to the XV in place of hooker Elandré Huggett and resumes the captaincy from the injured Francois Venter.

In the backline Fred Zeilinga drops to bench duty as Niel Marais gets the nod at fly-half while William Small-Smith comes in for Venter.

Meanwhile, Junior Pokomela is named on the bench.

Form: The Sunwolves have lost 10 of their 11 games against the Hurricanes, Kings, Cheetahs, Bulls, Stormers, Crusaders, Highlanders, Chiefs, Jaguares and Sharks. Their solitary victory came against the Bulls, the only side they have played twice.

The Cheetahs lost their opening game against the Lions before bouncing back with wins over the Bulls and Sunwolves. Since then they have lost nine in a row against the Jaguares, Sharks, Stormers, Chiefs, Bulls, Crusaders, Highlanders, Blues and Hurricanes.

Prediction: This will be close. Cheetahs by 5.

Previous results:

2017: Cheetahs won 38-31 in Tokyo

2016: Cheetahs won 92-17 in Bloemfontein

2016: Cheetahs won 38-31 in Bloemfontein

The teams:

Sunwolves: 15 Kotaro Matsushima, 14 Takaaki Nakazuru, 13 Derek Carpenter, 12 Harumichi Tatekawa, 11 Shota Emi, 10 Yu Tamura, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Malgene Ilaua, 5 Sam Wykes, 4 Kotaro Yatabe, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Keita Inagaki

Replacements: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Koki Yamamoto, 18 Yasuo Yamaji, 19 Hitoshi Ono, 20 Shokei Kin, 21 Keisuke Uchida, 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 William Tupou

Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (c), 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Fred Zeilinga

Date: Saturday, May 27

Venue: Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Kick-off: 14:15 local (05:15 GMT)

Referee: Will Houston

Assistant Referees: Shuhei Kubo, Akihisa Aso

TMO: Minoru Fuji