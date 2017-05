Proteas coach to be named by September

The Board of Directors of Cricket South Africa has approved the process to appoint the head coach of the Proteas at its meeting in Johannesburg.

In terms of the timeline the appointed coach and his management team will be in place by the beginning of September.



The Board has nominated the following persons to serve on the selection panel to screen and recommend a suitable candidate to the Board for appointment – Norman Arendse SC, Rihan Richards, Oupa Nkagisang, Gary Kirsten and Eric Simons.



“There has been uninformed negativity in the media about the Board’s decision to start a process to recruit a coach for the Men’s Senior National Team,” commented Board chairman Chris Nenzani.

“But the reasons for our doing this were obvious and the committee we have appointed to oversee the process will make sure that we have all bases covered.”



The Board has also confirmed the following decisions:

– An extension to the term of office of all the selectors serving on the National Selection Panel (NSP) until the end of the ICC World Cup in 2019.

– The appointment of Robin Peterson to serve on the Cricket Committee as the Eminent Past Player representative. He replaces Ashwell Prince who has taken up the position of head coach of the Cape Cobras.