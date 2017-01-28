Proteas involved in WBBL title win

Proteas women stars Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp played vital rolls for the Sydney Sixers in their WBBL final win over the Perth Scorchers.

Kapp scored an unbeaten 34 as the Sixers posted a total of 124 for five in their twenty overs with Southern Stars wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy top scoring with 40.

The Scorcher’s overseas professional Anya Shrubsole was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 2 for 17 from four overs.

Van Niekerk could only manage 1 with the willow but made up for it with the ball where her three overs cost just 14 runs.

Sarah Aley starred with the ball taking 4 for 23 from her four overs as the Scorchers fell seven runs short of the Sixers total ending on 117 for 7 with Katherine Brunt topscoring with an unbeaten 35.

Meg Lanning of the Melbourne Stars ended as the tournament’s highest run getter as she clocked 502 runs in 13 innings as at average of 45.63 with a highest score of 97 not out.

Second highest runscorer Beth Mooney of the Brisbane Heat was named player of the tournament.

Kapp ended the WBBL campaign with 136 runs at an average of 34 while van Niekerk managed 76 runs in her ten innings.

Aley was the leading wicket taker in the WBBL this season taking 28 wickets at an average of 11.75 with her best effort coming in the final.

Kapp was the joint ninth highest wicket taker with 13 wickets and had the best economy rate for any bowler who bowled more than ten overs in the campaign.

Van Niekerk took seven wickets for 192 runs at an average of 27.42.