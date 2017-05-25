Proteas slapped with over-rate fine

South Africa has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against England during the first ODI at Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after AB de Villiers’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, de Villiers has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines. De Villiers pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Tim Robinson and Rod Tucker, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth official Michael Gough.