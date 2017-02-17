Proteas women seal qualification

The Proteas have beaten hosts, Sri Lanka by a comprehensive nine wickets to qualify for the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup to be held in the United Kingdom in June and July this year.

South Africa and India are the first to qualify and will join Australia, England, New Zealand and West Indies in women’s cricket’s biggest stage.

Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt each hit unbeaten 50s to claim victory for their side after the bowlers restricted the opposition, who elected to bat first, to 142/9 at P. Sara Oval in Colombo on Friday.

Lizelle Lee’s was the only wicket to fall when she fell to Eshani Kaushalya for 35 off 29 deliveries in the 28th over. She and Wolvaardt (50 off 118 balls) had already set up the innings with a 46-run opening stand. Player of the Match, Luus (50 off 70 balls) then went on to put on 99 runs with Wolvaardt for a clinical victory.

Earlier, Luus took three wickets for 40 in her 10 overs, while captain, Dane van Niekerk chipped in with 2/14. Valuable bowling contributions by Moseline Daniels (1/16 in 6 overs), Ayabonga Khaka (1/22 in 9 overs) and Marizanne Kapp (1/26 in 8 overs) saw them limit the hosts to a manageable score, laying the foundation for the batters to reach the required target with 83 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka’s opener, Nipuni Hansika top scored with 48 from 96.

South Africa’s last Super Six match will be against Ireland at the Colombo Cricket Club on Sunday, 19 February.