Raynard van Tonder played a captain’s knock, scoring 131-not out and blasting the South Africa under-19s to a five-wicket victory in the first of five Youth One-Day Internationals against West Indies in Chatsworth on Sunday.

The U19 World Cup defending champions were restricted to 222/8 at the end of their innings after they were put in to bat first by the hosts.

Kirstan Kallicharan (101) scored his own century from 106 balls with no one else making more than Jeavor Royal’s 28.

Former Proteas fast bowler, Makhaya Ntini’s son, Thando was the chief destroyer, taking 4/56, with Jade de Klerk, Curtis Campher and Gerald Coetzee returning one each.

In reply, the South African skipper smashed 18 fours and a six, reaching his unbeaten total in just 133 deliveries, bringing order to his side after they lost openers, Matthew Breetzke and Jiveshan Pillay for two and one respectively.

Wandile Makwetu chipped in with 35 from 45 balls (3 fours, 1 six) and Hermann Rolfes added 26 off 33 (1 four), helping their side to victory with 53 balls to spare.

The series moves to Pietermaritzburg for the next three matches, starting with match two on Wednesday, 12 July.