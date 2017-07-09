Rohit Sharma makes a return to India’s Test squad for the tour of Sri Lanka later this month while uncapped allrounder Hardik Pandya was also selected for the three-match series.

Rohit, who averages 37 with the bat in the longest format, played the last of his 21 Tests against New Zealand in October last year and replaces Karun Nair, who scored a triple century against England, from the squad that did duty against Australia earlier this year.

Regular Test openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay were chosen in the 16-man squad as they make their return from injury while Abhinav Mukund edges out Shikhar Dhawan as the reserve opening batsman on tour.

The four specialist quick bowlers to be selected were Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav while Ravi Ashwin, Ravidra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yavav provide the spin options.

The first Test is scheduled to start on 26 July in Galle with further matches in Comlombo and Pallekele.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (capt.), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund