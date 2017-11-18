Sangha and Short frustrate England

England have drawn their four-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI at Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

The home side scored 4-364 in their second batting innings, sealing a 99 run lead against England before the match was called.

Stand-out performances from Jason Sangha (133) and captain Matt Short (134*) saw CA XI edge in front on the final day, both scoring their maiden first-class centuries after being at the crease overnight.

The pair have also achieved the second highest run partnership at Riverway Stadium, totalling 263.

Jason Sangha is the second youngest player to score a century against England, behind Sachin Tendulkar.

It will be a concern for England that they were unable to break through against inexperienced players.

All four of the wickets that fell were grabbed by spinners with Moeen Ali and Mason Crane each picking up a brace of scalps.

England will now travel to Brisbane tomorrow ahead of the Magellan Ashes Series commencing on Thursday at the Gabba.