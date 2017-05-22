Sarah Taylor has been recalled to England’s squad for the World Cup after taking almost a year out of the game to get treatment for anxiety.

The wicketkeeper-batsman decided to step away from game in May last year to get treatment and underwent Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

The 28-year-old returned to the fold last month and went with the national side on a training camp to Abu Dhabi. She is also currently playing domestic cricket.

Captain Heather Knight has also been included in the 15-member list, subject to a final fitness assessment, even though she is still recovering from a stress fracture in her left foot.

Mark Robinson, the England coach, said: “We are hugely excited about the potential of this squad.

“There will be no better and greater stage than a home World Cup for our players to showcase what they are about and we are really excited about what this group of girls could potentially achieve.

“The return to the squad of Sarah Taylor shows how far she’s come and we are hopeful both her and Heather Knight will be able to play a full part in the tournament.”

The women’s World Cup will be played in the UK and starts on 24 June.

England women’s squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt