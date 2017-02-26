Satterthwaite inspires Ferns win

An unbeaten century from Amy Satterthwaite set up a five wicket win for New Zealand over Australia in the first Rose Bowl ODI.

Despite battling with cramps Satterthwaite hit and unbeaten 102 off 113 balls as New Zealand successfully overhauled Australia’s total of 275.

Earlier a century from Australia opener Beth Mooney (100) formed the bedrock of the Southern Stars innings.

Mooney was assisted by Rachael Haynes and Elyse Villani who both hit exactly fifty but once they departed the innings fell apart and they were bowled out for 275 in the 49th over.

Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the White Ferns bowlers returning figures of 4 for 59 in her ten overs.

In reply Suzie Bates (55) and Rachel Priest (20) laid an excellent platform for Satterthwaite to play the hero.

Katey Martin provided plenty of attacking intent during her knock of 43 off 49 balls before she fell to Amanda-Jane Wellington.

Satterthwaite had things under control through and managed the chase perfectly seeing the White Ferns home with five balls to spare.

Her 102 not out was her fourth ODI ton in a row equaling the record of Sri Lanka’s mens legend Kumar Sangakkara and establishing a new women’s record for most consecutive hundreds.